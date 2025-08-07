GENESIS INTRODUCES PRESTIGE BLACK TRIM IN NORTH AMERICA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Prestige Black enhances each model with a blacked-out aesthetic that includes a darkened front bumper, radiator grille, Genesis emblem, daylight opening moldings, rear bumper, and headlamp bezels. Even the Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) radar cover features a unique darkened pattern, completing the cohesive look.

Genesis customers will be able to choose between two exterior colors – Vik Black or Uyuni White – each paired with exclusive all-black alloy wheels ranging from 20 to 22 inches, depending on the model. Inspired by a stunning volcanic beach off the coast of southern Iceland, Vik Black is a pure black with a vibrant shimmer brought to life by particles called "Black Diamond Pearl." Uyuni White, with its pearlescent, creamy-white allure, traces its origins to the expansive salt flats of Bolivia.

The cabin features an upgraded Obsidian Black Monotone interior which continues the darkened theme and applies exclusive 'Black Ash' open-pore wood on the front center console, dashboard, and upper door panels. Touchpoints such as door handles and multimedia dials, HVAC controls, and steering wheel buttons receive a refined black finish, enhancing the elevated cabin experience.

"North American customers are increasingly looking for vehicles that express their personal style while offering exceptional craftsmanship," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Prestige Black delivers exactly that. It's unique, yet simple design, offers a bold new look with enhanced sophistication."

With its distinctive design elements and market-specific enhancements, Prestige Black offers a compelling new way to experience an elevated aesthetic through the pure form of black, which draws out the dynamism and elegance inherent with Genesis design.

Additional details regarding the Genesis Prestige Black pricing and availability will be shared later this year. For more information, customers should visit or contact their local retailer.

G80 Prestige Black main features include:



20-inch black alloy wheels with an all-new design for the North American market and floating center caps

Black monobloc 4-piston fixed front brake calipers and black rear brake calipers

Black headlight inner bezels

Dark Genesis Guilloché emblem (front) & lettering (rear)

Gloss black radiator grille, exterior door handle accents, front/rear fascia and door accents, daylight opening moldings

Black monotone Nappa leather seating surfaces with exclusive quilting

Exclusive 'Black Ash' open-pore wood trim

Black interior accents (switches, air vents, various trim)

Black buttons and controls, shifter

Anodized black speaker grilles

Prestige Black exclusive key fobs

OLED screen 'welcome/goodbye' animation, infotainment theme and sound

MSRP: $79,350 Destination pricing: $1,495

G90 Prestige Black main features include:



21-inch black alloy wheels with an all-new design for the North American market and floating center caps

Black monobloc 4-piston fixed front brake calipers and black rear brake calipers

Black headlight inner bezels

Dark Genesis Guilloché emblem (front) & lettering (rear)

Gloss black radiator grille, exterior door handle accents, front/rear fascia and door accents, daylight opening moldings

Black monotone semi-aniline Nappa leather seating surfaces with exclusive quilting

Exclusive 'Black Ash' open-pore wood trim with brass-colored G-Matrix inlay

Black interior accents (switches, air vents, various trim)

Black buttons and controls, shifter

Anodized black speaker grilles

Prestige Black exclusive key fobs

LCD screen 'welcome/goodbye' animation, infotainment theme and sound

MSRP: $105,750 Destination pricing: $1,495

GV80 SUV Prestige Black main features include:



22" black alloy wheels with all-season tires

5-passenger seating with power reclining rear seats

Black headlight inner bezel

Dark Genesis Guilloché emblem (front) & lettering (rear)

Gloss black radiator grille, exterior door handle accents, front/rear fascia and door accents, roof rails, daylight opening moldings

Black monobloc 4-piston fixed front brake calipers and black rear brake calipers

Black monotone Nappa leather seating surfaces with exclusive quilting

Exclusive 'Black Ash' open-pore wood trim

Black interior accents (switches, air vents, various trim)

Black buttons and controls, shifter

Anodized black speaker grilles

Prestige Black-exclusive key fobs

OLED screen 'welcome/goodbye' animation, infotainment theme and sound

MSRP: $83,250 Destination pricing: $1,495

GV80 Coupe Prestige Black main features include:



22" black alloy wheels with all-season tires

Black headlight inner bezel

Dark Genesis Guilloché emblem (front) & lettering (rear)

Gloss black radiator grille, exterior door handle accents, front/rear fascia and door accents, daylight opening moldings

Black monobloc 4-piston fixed front brake calipers and black rear brake calipers

Black monotone Nappa leather seating surfaces with exclusive quilting

Exclusive 'Black Ash' open-pore wood trim

Black interior accents (switches, air vents, various trim)

Black buttons and controls, shifter

Anodized black speaker grilles

Prestige Black-exclusive key fobs

OLED screen 'welcome/goodbye' animation, infotainment theme and sound

MSRP: $89,400 Destination pricing: $1,495

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

