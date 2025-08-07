Bumpus Mills Mitigation Bank Receives Agency Approval

The primary goal of the Bumpus Mills Mitigation Bank is to re-establish a self-sustaining, natural wetland system. This will be achieved by reconnecting hydrologic inputs and reintroducing native wetland vegetation, thereby enhancing water quality and providing critical habitat for native wildlife species. The project will involve the re-establishment of 18.74 acres of wetlands and the rehabilitation of an additional 1.06 acres, with a focus on increasing overbank flooding and restoring natural hydrology.

WES has collaborated with multiple federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, to ensure the success of this project. The bank will be protected under a perpetual conservation easement held by the Cumberland River Compact, ensuring long-term sustainability and ecological integrity.

The Bumpus Mills Mitigation Bank is now available for credit sales, providing a valuable resource for developers and agencies seeking to mitigate environmental impacts in compliance with federal and state regulations.

For more information about the Bumpus Mills Mitigation Bank, please visit wesmitigation or contact Sean McGary at (334) 332-8507 or email at [email protected] .

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Providing restoration and conservation of ecological habitat for the benefit of future generations is the mission of Westervelt Ecological Services. A division of The Westervelt Company, a 140-year-old land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to streams, wetlands or species across the country. To learn more, visit wesmitigation.