Back To School, Top Of The Class: Florida Charter Schools Ace 2024-25, Beating The State And Boosting Student Success



67% of Florida charter schools earned an "A"

68% of charter schools maintained or improved their grade to an "A" 77% of charter schools earned an "A" or "B", outperforming the state average

"This 'A' rating speaks volumes about the dedication of Florida's charter school educators and leaders," said Lynn Norman-Teck, Executive Director of the Florida Charter School Alliance. "For nearly 30 years, charter schools in Florida have played a critical role in improving graduation rates and boosting academic performance - especially among minority and historically underserved students."

The analysis and 2025 Florida Charter School Report Card , compiled by Dr. Jessica Barr of RBT Data, draws on public data released by the Florida Department of Education on July 7, 2025. The report reinforces how charter schools continue to raise the bar through targeted data analysis, predictive insights, and a relentless focus on student outcomes.

Why this matters:

State-issued school grades are more than just letters - they reflect how well schools are supporting student learning gains, accelerating middle school performance, boosting graduation rates, and preparing students for college and careers. For parents and policymakers alike, these grades provide a clear window into school quality and impact.

The Florida Charter School Alliance (FCSA) is a member-driven organization focused on charter schools' legislative policy and environments in Florida. We advocate for, defend, support, and collaborate with charter schools throughout the state, positively impacting over 406,800 students enrolled in one of the state's 734 charter schools. Our members offer a diverse range of educational programs – from urban to rural campuses, programs specializing in exceptional students or dropout prevention, to unique classical curricula, and college-prep programs in high-need areas. Yet all our member schools have a common thread – a steadfast commitment to raising the bar on public education and providing a quality education option to the children and communities they serve.

