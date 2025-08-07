Polyguard Unveils PG-Presence For True Physical Verification And Accelerates Global Expansion With Enhanced Infrastructure

Delivers privacy-first identity protection worldwide with launch of Android capabilities, offline ePassport verification, and new localizations, powered by PG-PresenceTM technology, as deepfakes, synthetic media, and AI-powered fraud escalate

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyguard , the first real-time defense against deepfakes and AI-powered fraud, today announced the launch of PG-PresenceTM along with new Android capabilities in beta and a major global expansion, marking a pivotal step in redefining digital trust in the era of synthetic media. With enhanced infrastructure across India, Southeast Asia, and South America, and localization in English, Spanish, and Hindi, Polyguard is delivering enterprise-grade identity protection to the fast-growing markets while setting a new standard for privacy-first verification.

At the core of this release is PG-PresenceTM, Polyguard's proprietary method for verifying true physical presence, developed using techniques inspired by the founders' work with GPS-based network security. PG-PresenceTM ensures the user is actively in front of the device, confirming that the person initiating the verification is physically present. Now available on both iOS and Android , Polyguard is the first vendor to bring this level of fraud prevention to both major mobile ecosystems, giving enterprises broad coverage for users.

As deepfakes, synthetic media, and AI-powered fraud escalate globally, enterprises need defenses that deliver digital trust without compromising privacy. Polyguard bridges the gap between today's borderless digital threats and the enterprise demand for frictionless, privacy-first protection, stopping next-generation fraud before it happens.

Available on Android devices that meet the STRONG_INTEGRITY level, including most current-generation phones running Android 13 or higher, Polyguard's expansion protects logins and high-value transactions against increasingly sophisticated threats, including location spoofing, VPN abuse, IP address manipulation, and remote desktop attacks.

The platform also introduces the industry's first fully-offline ePassport verification, which uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to confirm government-issued identity entirely on-device. Compatible with ePassports worldwide – including all U.S. passports issued after October 2006 – this capability ensures that sensitive identity data never leaves the user's device, as verification can be completed without any Wi-Fi, mobile data, or cloud connectivity.

"Global fraud doesn't respect borders, and neither should fraud protection," said Joshua McKenty, Co-Founder and CEO, Polyguard. "By expanding our infrastructure and introducing capabilities like offline verification and true presence detection, Polyguard is delivering the same AI-era fraud protection to users in Mumbai or São Paulo as we do in New York, without ever compromising privacy. This is how we make digital trust practical at a global scale."

With enhanced protection against paper and latex mask attacks, and support for GPS-based location proofing, Polyguard is setting a new benchmark for AI-era fraud prevention that prioritizes user privacy. These capabilities empower enterprises to stop next-generation fraud and synthetic media attacks while maintaining full control over user data.

Polyguard also announced the beta release of Polyguard SDK, allowing enterprises to integrate Polyguard's fraud defenses directly into their own apps and workflows. This enables real-time identity verification and fraud prevention without adding friction for legitimate users.

These advancements equip organizations worldwide to counter deepfakes, impersonation, synthetic media, and AI-powered attacks while keeping personal data fully under each user's control.

To learn more about Polyguard, visit .

Download the iOS app here .

Download the Android app here .

About Polyguard

Polyguard is the industry's first real-time defense against deepfakes, synthetic media, and AI-powered fraud, protecting against spoofing, impersonation, and identity attacks against voice, video, messaging, and authentication systems. Its PG-PresenceTM technology verifies true physical presence, delivering frictionless, privacy-first protection that stops next-generation fraud before it happens.

Offering globally-deployed enterprise-grade protection, Polyguard enables organizations to deliver digital trust at scale across both mobile and desktop environments.

Founded in 2024 by Joshua McKenty (former NASA Chief Cloud Architect and OpenStack co-founder) and Khadem Badiyan (mathematician and pioneer in AI analysis of image semantics), Polyguard is setting a new standard for AI-era fraud prevention by verifying digital identity without compromising user privacy.

Learn more at . Follow on LinkedIn .

