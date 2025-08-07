Trive Capital Announces Multiple Promotions

We would also like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 17 other Trive team members on their promotions. Their commitment to the firm's culture, dedication to their role, and value creation at Trive are deeply appreciated.

"Our team is the foundation of our firm, and we are honored to recognize these individuals who continue to make us stronger. Promotions reflect exceptional role performance, coupled with meaningful contributions to our culture and embodiment of our Operating Principles. The Partnership Group is grateful for their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to the innovative ideas and leadership they will bring as we move forward together"

–Conner Searcy, Managing Partner

