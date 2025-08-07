Guggenheim Securities Hires Joel Fishbein To Expand Technology Investment Banking Practice
Mr. Fishbein will join Guggenheim with approximately 25 years of experience in equity research, having most recently served as a Managing Director and Software Equity Research Analyst at Truist Securities, where he covered software infrastructure and cloud technology companies. Prior to Truist, Mr. Fishbein served as a Software Equity Research Analyst at BTIG, BMO Capital Markets, Lazard, and Janney Montgomery Scott.
“We are excited to welcome Joel to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities.“Joel is a highly respected expert in the software industry, including infrastructure and cybersecurity. He is an important addition to our growing technology franchise and will enhance our position as a thought leader in the sector. We look forward to his success at the firm.”
Mr. Fishbein earned his bachelor's degree from Rowan University and his JD degree from Widener University School of Law.
About Guggenheim Securities
Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or contact us at ... or 212.518.9200.
About Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim's professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.
Media Contact
Steven Lee
Guggenheim
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment