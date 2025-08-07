BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARIS), American Woodmark Corporation (Nasdaq - AMWD), Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq - PHLT)
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARIS)
Under the terms of the agreement, Aris will be acquired by Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) (NYSE - WES). Aris shareholders will receive 0.625 common units of WES for each Aris share, with the option to elect to receive $25.00 per share in cash. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.0 billion before transaction costs. The investigation concerns whether the Aris Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
American Woodmark Corporation (Nasdaq - AMWD)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Woodwork will be acquired by MasterBrand, Inc. (“MasterBrand”) (NYSE - MBC). American Woodmark shareholders will receive 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock for each share of American Woodmark common stock owned. MasterBrand and American Woodmark shareholders will own approximately 63% and 37% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the American Woodmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq - PHLT)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Performant Healthcare will be acquired by Machinify for $7.75 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Performant Healthcare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
