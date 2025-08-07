Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Regional Branch Manager Hiring

Brooks brings 20 years of banking experience to her new role, including 14 years with her previous employer where she served as a VP Retail Branch Manager of their Linden office. In her new role, she will provide regional sales and operational support to OVCB's network of retail branches.

"We are excited to welcome Twyla to Oak Valley Community Bank,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.“Her extensive banking experience, along with her passion for community banking and delivering exceptional customer service, will be instrumental in strengthening client relationships and driving the continued success of our branches.”

Brooks attended Butte Community College and is an active member and volunteer for the San Joaquin Junior Livestock Show & Auction where she has contributed for the past two years. She is a past member of the Salvation Army – Lodi Corps. She currently resides in Linden and enjoys exploring food tours and taking beach trips with her family in her free time.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Lodi Branch will be the bank's 19th location.

