Brazilian Congress Rushes To Shield Itself Amid Fears Of Judicial Overreach
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Congress faces a deep rift with the country's top courts as lawmakers push hard to pass a Shielding Amendment. This measure, officially debated and documented in Congress, would strictly limit when deputies and senators could be arrested.
Only the gravest offenses-such as racism or terrorism-would qualify, and even then, only after Congress itself debated and approved the arrest.
No judicial restrictions on lawmakers, such as electronic monitoring, would be allowed without the highest court's majority approval.
Supporters from powerful parties-including those aligned with ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and the influential Centrão bloc-insist they are defending democracy.
They accuse courts and federal police of excessive interference and say judicial overreach threatens Brazil's separation of powers.
The friction intensified after recent court-ordered raids and investigations into sitting lawmakers suspected of corruption or anti-democratic acts, all confirmed in official parliamentary and judicial records.
Records from legislative hearings show that those backing the amendment believe judges have gained too much power, crossing into territory that belongs to elected officials.
Public statements by House leaders describe a legislature under siege, less able to function freely amid aggressive probes and arrests. Brazil's Supreme Court and federal prosecutors, on the other hand, have made their warnings clear in official reports.
They say restricting investigations would weaken public oversight at a moment when many citizens already mistrust politicians, especially after repeated corruption scandals.
They underscore that judicial scrutiny is essential for fair government and equal law for all, regardless of office. In recent months, the standoff became so tense that lawmakers even halted other business in Congress to force debate on the Shielding Amendment and related political deals.
For international observers, the real story is a test of Brazil's constitutional balance. Lawmakers want to preserve their independence from judges whom they see as overreaching.
At the same time, Brazil's judiciary and many in the public worry that special legal shields will let politicians dodge justice just as momentum for transparency grows. At its core, this clash pits two branches of government, both claiming to defend democracy.
The outcome will show whether Brazil's institutions can strike a balance between real independence for elected officials and strict accountability-a lesson with meaning far beyond the country's borders.
