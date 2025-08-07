Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Climate Events Hitting Across Globe: From Japan To Middle East To Pakistan And Even Scandinavia


2025-08-07 03:15:36
Summer 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most extreme on record, with devastating climate events hitting across the globe. Japan has recorded record-breaking heatwaves with over 53,000 heatstroke cases, while the Middle East battles scorching temperatures surpassing 50°C disrupting power and daily life. Pakistan faces catastrophic floods worsened by climate change, causing hundreds of deaths and widespread destruction. Even Scandinavian nations are not spared from unusual weather extremes this summer.

