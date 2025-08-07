Caught On Cam: Toddler SHOCKINGLY Run Over By Minor Driver In MP's Ratlam
Caught on Cam: Toddler SHOCKINGLY Run Over by Minor Driver in MP's Ratlam A heart-wrenching video from Ratlam's Alkapuri area has gone viral, showing a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler being run over by a car driven by a 16-year-old Class 12 student. The tragic incident occurred while the child was playing outside his home, and despite his grandmother's desperate attempts to stop the car, the minor driver accelerated, fatally injuring the toddler. This video captures the shocking moment and has sparked outrage.
