Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CM Yogi Meets Trainee Cops In Moradabad, Reviews Facilities


2025-08-07 03:15:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

CM Yogi Meets Trainee Cops in Moradabad, Reviews Facilities Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Moradabad Police Line and interacted with police constables undergoing training. He enquired about their well-being, food, and accommodation, ensuring that all arrangements were in order. The visit highlights his focus on strengthening police welfare and training standards.

MENAFN07082025007385015968ID1109900599

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search