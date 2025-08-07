CM Yogi Meets Trainee Cops in Moradabad, Reviews Facilities Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Moradabad Police Line and interacted with police constables undergoing training. He enquired about their well-being, food, and accommodation, ensuring that all arrangements were in order. The visit highlights his focus on strengthening police welfare and training standards.

