4 WWE Stars Who Could Challenge Cody Rhodes For World Title After Summerslam 2025

The American Nightmare needs his next challenger. Four names are rising, and one is shocking.

Aleister Black has quietly racked up momentum on SmackDown. Most recently, he took out Damian Priest in a brutal angle that may have written The Archer of Infamy off TV. With that feud seemingly wrapped up, Black could shift his sights to bigger goals.

A World Title feud against Cody Rhodes would elevate him into the main event scene. Both men have history, and WWE could use it to fuel a serious rivalry. This could be the right time to push Black into the title picture.

Drew McIntyre has momentum after SummerSlam 2025. He and Logan Paul defeated Jelly Roll and Randy Orton in a high-profile tag match. But now, Drew has no feud lined up. And with both he and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, a showdown feels natural.

McIntyre has a long history with top titles. A match between The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare could be lined up for Clash in Paris 2025. The groundwork for a future confrontation might be laid as early as this week's SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar returned with a bang at SummerSlam, attacking John Cena. While The Beast's next appearance hasn't been confirmed, Cena is advertised for SmackDown. If Rhodes ends up sharing the ring with Cena again, it opens the door for Lesnar to strike.

That confrontation could create a unique situation, leading to a Triple Threat Match involving all three. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar would be a marquee title match. And SmackDown could be where this feud officially begins.

Uncle Howdy leads The Wyatt Sicks and currently holds the tag team belt with his spooky group. But as a solo competitor, he hasn't made his mark yet. With Cody Rhodes needing a first challenger after SummerSlam, WWE might pull the trigger.

A feud between Cody and Howdy would be unpredictable. It's fresh, it's eerie, and it opens doors to deeply creative storytelling. The Wyatt Sicks could use this to expand their terror, right at the top of the chain.