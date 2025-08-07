Is Putin's Skyfall Missile Ready? US Nuke Sniffer Jet Flies 14 Hours Near Russian Nuclear Sites
A US Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix aircraft, commonly called the nuke sniffer, conducted a nearly 14-hour surveillance flight near Russia's Arctic nuclear facilities, including the strategic Murmansk region and Novaya Zemlya test sites. This mission aims to detect radioactive emissions linked to Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik-known to NATO as Skyfall, which President Putin claims has passed final tests and may soon be operational.
