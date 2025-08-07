Kapil Sharma's 'KAP's CAFE' Attacked Again In Canada, Firing Caught On Camera

MENAFN - Live Mint) Comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Canada was attacked on Thursday by unknown persons who shot fire at the building. Thursday's shooting is the second such incidence in less than a month.

A video of the shooting was shared on the internet and has gone viral on social media.

According to local news outlet Vancouver City News, there are at least six bullet holes seen in the damaged windows of Kap's Caf , which was attacked just last month.

As per the report, police were on scene and investigating the situation. Locals said the shooting took place at around 4:35 am.

Police is yet to release an official note on the attack on Kap's Cafe, owned by Kapil Sharma.

According to multiple media reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the Kap's Cafe attack today. Livemint could not independently verify the reports.

Kap's Cafe attacked twice in a month

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian and actor Kapil Sharm , was also attacked last month on July 11.

Several gun shots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 (local time) am, police said. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

Kaps Cafe had opened in July itself. The first attack happened during the first week of operations.

At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe at the time, while another window pane was shattered.

Kap's Cafe reopened after a week of the attack.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share the news of the cafe reopening. He expressed his happiness by writing "Proud Of You Team' for the staff of Kap's Cafe while sharing a post from the cafe's Instagram handle.

The staff of 'Kap's Cafe' described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above, however, it is not known how many residents live in the building. Multi faith centre and two other yet to be opened businesses occupy other ground-level units.