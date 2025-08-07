Optical Illusion: Only Those With 20/20 Vision Can Find The Hidden Bobby Pin In This Puzzle. Can You Spot It?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The internet is buzzing once again with a new optical illusion which could leave even the most eagle-eyed viewers stumped. Amid the repeated maze of black, white and grey threads of the carpet, users have to find a small bobby pin and spotting it is no easy feat.

This optical illusion challenge, which was shared on Reddit, has accumulated hundreds of likes and many comments from online users who dove into the puzzle with gusto, determined to find the elusive hair accessory.

The catch? The bobby pin is the same color as the carpet and is concealed perfectly.

Optical illusion: Find the bobby pin

The optical illusion challenge was shared in the subreddit 'Find the Sniper' and was ranked difficult in level of complexity. Posted by Accomplished Carrot, the user wrote,“Finally, something to post: find my bobby pin.”

The user shared a photo of the floor of an indoor workspace carpeted with a dark grey patterned texture. The carpet has a subtle geometric design and also shows snippets of black chair wheels and white objects resembling the legs of a desk or table. Hidden among it all is a tiny bobby pin that the users need to find.

Optical illusion: Internet reacts

Several users commented below the Reddit post , with some saying there's no way they could find the bobby pin, while some accounts were elated they spotted the accessory without looking for responses in the comments.

“Haha, there is no way. What,” a user wrote reacting to the task, while another one quipped,“I feel like finding the will to live would be easier than finding this, lmao.” An account, who found the bobby pin, wrote,“Found it before reading the comments! Oh yeah!”

Optical illusion: Where is it hiding?

Did you find the bobby pin? If you have not, this user cracked the code: the bobby pin is nestled between the intersection point of the imaginary lines connecting the two distinct wheeled chairs spotted in the photo. Thanks to its slim build and metallic color, the pin seamlessly blends into the busy background.

Optical illusions are beneficial since they enhance understanding of visual perception and sharpen cognitive skills.

A user wrote,“Found! Kinda where the two wheels would meet if the leftmost wheel had a straight line to the right that meets the bottom wheel if a straight line that shoots straight up.”

Why are optical illusions beneficial?

Experts say optical illusions are beneficial since they enhance understanding of visual perception and sharpen cognitive skills. They also promote critical thinking and problem-solving abilities since people have to analyze and decipher the deceptive images presented to them.

