'It Will Be In Interest Of...': Israel PM Netanyahu Reacts To Donald Trump's 50% Tariff On India
“It will be in interest of India and the US to resolve the tariff issue,” Netanyahu said, reported PTI. His statement comes after India took a blow of Trump tariffs as the US doubled its levy to 50 per cent on imports.
He expressed interest in coming to India soon and hoped to increase cooperation with the country.
“I would like to come to India soon There is huge scope to expand India-Israel cooperation including in areas of intelligence sharing, countering terrorism,” the Israeli PM said during an interaction with a group of visiting Indian journalists
Netanyahu's comments comes hours after he met Indian Ambassador JP Singh to discuss the expansion of the bilateral cooperation between India and Israel.
“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, in his Jerusalem office, with Indian Ambassador to Israel J.P. Singh. The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues,” the Israeli PMO said in a post on X.
Netanyahu also noted that Israel doesn't want to annex or occupy Gaza and its sole aim is to destroy Hamas and hand over the strip to a transitory government.Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow amid Trump doubling tariffs on India
He said that Israel wants to take control of Gaza's security after ending the war as soon as possible.Trump tariffs double for India
India is dealing with a double blow of US tariffs. Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled the tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent over its purchase of Russian oil.
The US tariffs on India were announced in two phases: at first Trump declared a 25 per cent tariff on July 30, and then on August 6 he imposed an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian imports.
India's total tariff now stands at 50 per cent, the highest among all countries along with Brazil.Also Read | Brazil's Lula dials PM Modi amid Trump's tariff spree Also Read | India says negotiations on with US amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff hike
India has strongly reacted to the US tariffs, saying that the decision was 'unfair'.
“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
