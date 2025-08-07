Stench Of Death Hangs Over Thai-Cambodian Peace Deal
“Both sides agree to a ceasefire involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians and civilian objects and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas,” the document signed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, stated.
“There shall be no troop movements, including patrols, towards the other side's position.
“Both sides agree not to increase forces along the entire Cambodia-Thailand border,” which curves 500 miles long and has been disputed for the past 100 years because of squabbling over vague and imprecise French colonial maps.
The new ceasefire agreement also“includes military activities to enter the other side's airspace and territory, or positions.”
During their July 24-28 cross-border battles, which both sides blamed the other for fomenting, Thailand bombed Cambodia with US-built F-16 warplanes and Swedish Gripen jets, spurring Bangkok's interest in purchasing more Gripen fighter planes to augment the Royal Thai Air Force.
Thailand's Deputy Defense Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit and Cambodia's Defense Minister General Tea Seiha signed the document on Thursday at a Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee meeting. Officials from the US, China and Malaysia appeared as observers.
“There will be an observation team of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) military attaches based in Thailand and Cambodia, led by Malaysia,” Nattaphon told reporters, describing how they will routinely inspect the zone from each side but not cross the frontier.
The agreement did not include historic territorial disputes along the Thai-Cambodian border, which remain to be discussed.
Expressions of shrill nationalism and militaristic jingoism have increased among the public and government throughout the fighting, empowering the heavily politicized armed forces in both countries and hyping the conflict.
