Canada Super 60 To Illuminate BC Place In Vancouver From October 813, 2025

MENAFN - Pressat)A new chapter for Canadian cricket is about to begin. The Canada Super 60, an exciting ten-over-a-side cricket league featuring some of the world's top players, is set to launch at BC Place Stadium from October 8 to 13, 2025. This marks the first time international cricket of this level will be played indoors, under lights, at a top-tier venue on Canada's West Coast - a truly historic moment for the sport in North America.

The tournament will showcase men's and women's competition as part of its debut season, making it one of the most inclusive and ambitious cricket initiatives in Canadian history.

With Canada recently qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup, the timing couldn't be better. Gurdeep Klair, Treasurer of Cricket Canada and a member of the ICC Executive Committee, believes the Canada Super 60 can be a landmark in the country's cricket development.“This tournament is a stepping stone for the next generation of Canadian cricketers. It offers them high-quality exposure in a professional setting, right here at home. Playing at a globally recognized venue like BC Place demonstrates the significant progress Canadian cricket has made - taking the sport to this level is historic. And having a women's competition from Day One sends a strong message to young girls across the country: cricket is for them too, and they can aspire big.”

Former Scotland captain and now Assistant Tournament Director, Kyle Coetzer, shared his excitement about the venue and its impact.“Canada Super 60 is a truly unique opportunity - a tournament that blends top-tier entertainment with real development potential. It will benefit players not just from Canada but from associate nations across the world, offering them a platform to compete, grow, and learn alongside international stars. With player registration now open, the enthusiasm around the tournament is already palpable. It's a moment for players to challenge themselves and excite fans in one of the most dynamic sporting environments anywhere.”

Vancouver will witness a cricket event like never before - fast-paced matches under a retractable roof, electrifying fan experiences, and a celebration of sport, community, and culture all in one. With prime-time games scheduled throughout the week, the Canada Super 60 is set to establish Vancouver as a global cricket destination.

Ticketing details for the Canada Super 60 will be announced soon. With cricket rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, the tournament promises not only electrifying matches but also a transformative cultural and sporting experience for Vancouver.

About Canada Super 60

Canada Super 60 is a groundbreaking new cricket league launching in 2025, introducing the unique 10-over-a-side format with both men's and women's competitions from its inaugural season - a global first. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to elevate Canada's place in the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and strategy between T20s and ODIs. The tournament will be hosted at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada's West Coast.

The Canada Super 60 is more than just a tournament - it's a celebration of sport, diversity, and opportunity, designed to grow the game in North America and give Canadian players global exposure.

About BC Place



As the largest multi-purpose venue of its kind in Western Canada, BC Place provides a spectacular home for international, professional and amateur sports, entertainment, commerce, cultural experiences and community gatherings for the benefit of all British Columbians.

BC Place is a part of BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), a Provincial Crown Corporation of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport that owns and operates the Vancouver Convention Centre and BC Place.