403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DJMC IUST Holds Filmmaking Workshop With Kapil Mattoo
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), on Thursday organised a workshop on 'Techniques of Filmmaking,' drawing enthusiastic participation from students, faculty and research scholars.
Renowned filmmaker, Kapil Mattoo, served as the resource person for the session. With years of experience behind the camera, Mattoo deliberated on the evolving language of cinema, the power of visual storytelling, and the responsibility of storytellers in shaping narratives, especially from regions like Kashmir.
“People don't realise the power they have in their hands, which is a mobile phone,” Mattoo said, urging budding filmmakers to use available tools creatively and consciously.
He underscored the growing global recognition of regional cinema and called on students to tell human-centric stories rooted in Kashmiri soil.
“It's our moral responsibility to pay back to the land we come from,” he said.“If you think a film is unfair, make a better one. If a book distorts reality, write your own,” he added, highlighting the idea of creative counter-narratives.
Pertinently, Mattoo is a versatile and accomplished producer, who is the driving force behind Mattoo Mania Productions. He has contributed significantly to a number of feature film projects as well as television and web series.
The session covered a wide range of practical aspects including how to develop a script, write a logline, define main characters and their conflicts, identify goals, objectives, and create cinematic tension. Mattoo emphasized that great stories emerge not just from events, but from emotional truth, internal conflict, and clarity of perspective.
Mattoo was accompanied by RJ Umar Nissar, who had started his radio journey at DJMC through the Pesh Kadam radio programme. RJ Umar also interacted with the students.
The workshop saw engaged participation from students and faculty members, making it a vibrant exchange of ideas and questions. The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by the Head, DJMC, Dr. Rabia Noor. Other faculty members who were present on the occasion included Dr. Heeba Din, Dr. Arif Nadaf and Dr. Sayar Ahmad Mir.
The department plans to host more such sessions in the future, hoping to foster a filmmaking culture that is honest, grounded, and regionally resonant. Read Also Ali Emran and the Rise of a New Kashmiri Cinema Kashmir Scores the Soundtrack, But Loses the Story
Renowned filmmaker, Kapil Mattoo, served as the resource person for the session. With years of experience behind the camera, Mattoo deliberated on the evolving language of cinema, the power of visual storytelling, and the responsibility of storytellers in shaping narratives, especially from regions like Kashmir.
“People don't realise the power they have in their hands, which is a mobile phone,” Mattoo said, urging budding filmmakers to use available tools creatively and consciously.
He underscored the growing global recognition of regional cinema and called on students to tell human-centric stories rooted in Kashmiri soil.
“It's our moral responsibility to pay back to the land we come from,” he said.“If you think a film is unfair, make a better one. If a book distorts reality, write your own,” he added, highlighting the idea of creative counter-narratives.
Pertinently, Mattoo is a versatile and accomplished producer, who is the driving force behind Mattoo Mania Productions. He has contributed significantly to a number of feature film projects as well as television and web series.
The session covered a wide range of practical aspects including how to develop a script, write a logline, define main characters and their conflicts, identify goals, objectives, and create cinematic tension. Mattoo emphasized that great stories emerge not just from events, but from emotional truth, internal conflict, and clarity of perspective.
Mattoo was accompanied by RJ Umar Nissar, who had started his radio journey at DJMC through the Pesh Kadam radio programme. RJ Umar also interacted with the students.
The workshop saw engaged participation from students and faculty members, making it a vibrant exchange of ideas and questions. The session concluded with a formal vote of thanks by the Head, DJMC, Dr. Rabia Noor. Other faculty members who were present on the occasion included Dr. Heeba Din, Dr. Arif Nadaf and Dr. Sayar Ahmad Mir.
The department plans to host more such sessions in the future, hoping to foster a filmmaking culture that is honest, grounded, and regionally resonant. Read Also Ali Emran and the Rise of a New Kashmiri Cinema Kashmir Scores the Soundtrack, But Loses the Story
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment