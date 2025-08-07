403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced the closing of its eighth and largest Drone as a Service acquisition to date. The Company acquired Cardinal Civil Resources , a land surveying and engineering firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia with operations across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The acquisition deepens ZenaTech's DaaS footprint in the Southeast region and portfolio of marquee major customers including the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). The acquisition also comes at a pivotal time for the domestic drone industry, aligning with the recent policy directive, BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) proposal introduced by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy , aimed at expanding the commercial use of unmanned systems nationwide. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 19 cents at $5.12.
