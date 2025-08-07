Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:57 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd. : Has received additional assay results from underground face sampling of lateral development from the 1075 level at the Mustang Mine. In-vein development continues in multiple veins on the 1060, 1105 and 1120 levels above and below the 1075. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.57.

