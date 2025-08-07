Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yukon Metals Corp

Yukon Metals Corp


2025-08-07 03:11:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:22 PM EST - Yukon Metals Corp : Provides an update from its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned 13,100-hectare AZ Project located approximately 6 kilometres west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of the community of Beaver Creek, Yukon. Drilling and surface work completed in June and July appear to confirm the presence of a large-scale copper-bearing system at the AZ Property supported by significant subsurface copper mineralization and high-grade grab samples across the broader project area. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading up $0.07 at $0.62.

MENAFN07082025000212011056ID1109900548

