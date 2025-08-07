Brookmount Explorations Inc. Discusses Revenue Growth And Diversification With The Marketgems Podcast

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Towson, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - The MarketGems Podcast welcomed Brookmount Explorations Inc. (OTCID: BMXI) ("the Company"), a US based gold exploration and production company. CEO and Executive Director of the Company, Nils Ollquist, joined MarketGems host Matthew Dunehoo.

Interview Highlights:

-Brookmount Explorations Inc. has reported consistent revenue growth with Q2 2025 revenues reported at $3.75 million, up 8% compared to Q1 2025, according to the Company's Q2 2025 Financial Statements .

-Operational earnings have also increased compared to the previous quarter with net earnings of $1.2 million, despite being impacted by non-recurring charges arising from the closing of the Talawaan acquisition.

-While their Indonesian-based Talawaan Gold Project has been a key asset in driving Brookmount Explorations Inc.'s growth, the Company also intends to build additional value and diversify revenue streams by developing their North American gold assets within the next six months.

Dunehoo began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "The company was originally formed by a group of strategic investors out of Hong Kong who were looking to take advantage of opportunities in Asia," explained Ollquist, adding that the Company ultimately decided to focus on gold. Ollquist then elaborated on the Company's Talawaan Gold Project, located in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, which has been a key component of the Company's operational growth. "We have been producing and profitable since nearly day one," he shared, adding that the Company went public in 2018.

"We have been reporting consistently growing revenues and profits," continued Ollquist. "We have gold grades as high as 30-40 grams per ton of ore, which is very high for a subsurface extraction," he explained. "We operate shaft mining, which is done intermittently through the property, where all grades are tested at the highest levels."

"The Company has mining assets in Indonesia and North America," noted Dunehoo. "How does that strategy protect shareholders and create long-term value? And how will these assets help diversify revenue streams?" he asked. "Gold is a universal asset," replied Ollquist, adding that compared to most operations, the Company's current extraction costs in Indonesia are low. "Having operations in North America, although with a higher cost margin, the yields would be very attractive," said Ollquist, adding that the Company intends to further develop these projects further over the next six months.

"The Company has a strong history of revenue growth and profitability," said Dunehoo. "How will the company use the cash that is generated to benefit shareholders? And what steps are being taken to eliminate future dilution?" asked Dunehoo. "We had some convertible notes, which we are in the process of negotiating to have repaid," replied Ollquist. "The first priority for our cash flow is to repay the debt of our balance sheet," he continued. "The second priority would be to make available for expanding our North American operations."

"Could you speak to future predictions for operational growth?" asked Dunehoo. Ollquist elaborated on the Company's growth potential as they continue to expand their high-grade gold projects in Indonesia, while also making plans to develop their North American gold assets.

To close the interview, Ollquist also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's latest announcements as they continue to further diversify their operations and create value for shareholders.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold (OTCID: BMXI) is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States. With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the company is focused on acquiring and developing high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.