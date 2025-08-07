ALB Vodka Joins Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits In Nevada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - ALB® Vodka today announced a distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, in the state of Nevada. The agreement represents a strategic distribution expansion for ALB and comes at a time when much of the category is contracting.







While overall alcohol market trends have softened, ALB Vodka continues to grow. The brand's momentum is driven by a disciplined, consistent approach: no celebrity backing, no gimmicks, and no inflated claims-just a premium product with clear values, made in New York and priced for broad accessibility.

One key contributor to that growth has been ALB's national inflight partnership with JetBlue, which placed the vodka on all domestic and international flights. The program has significantly increased visibility and brand trial, showing how targeted partnerships with like-minded brands can scale consumer reach.

Alongside this, the brand has quietly and steadily expanded retail and on-premise availability across the country, strengthening its channel presence without compromising on quality or pricing.

Since launch, ALB Vodka has remained focused on a straightforward brand proposition: a high-quality, reasonably priced vodka made in New York, without celebrity endorsements or inflated marketing claims. The brand does not rely on buzzwords-instead, it has committed to consistent execution, value, and authenticity. That philosophy also extends to its home base of Albany, where ALB continues to support small businesses, sponsor local events, and contribute to community-focused initiatives that reinforce its roots.

About ALB® Vodka

ALB® (/ā'el'bē/) Vodka is a premium gluten-free vodka made from 100% American corn and produced in Albany, New York. Known for its raw, authentic story as well as its dedication to both quality and value, ALB® Vodka embodies the spirit and energy of New York. With its expanding presence in prestigious venues and markets both domestically and internationally, ALB® Vodka is one of the fastest growing independently owned spirit brands in the country. For more information visit albvodka .

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 47 U.S. markets and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its Southern Glazer's Travel Retail Sales & Export Division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer's was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit southernglazers . Follow the company on Facebook, X and Instagram @sgwinespirits.