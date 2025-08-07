Tincorp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") today announced that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately C$375,000 from the sale of up to 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of C$0.125 per one common share of the Company (each, a "Share").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about August 31, 2025, or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"). The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSXV and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period from the Closing Date.

As part of the Offering, Dr. Rui Feng, a director of the Company, has subscribed for 1,700,000 common shares for a total investment of $212,500. Prior to the Offering, Dr. Feng beneficially owned or controlled 6,262,506 common shares, representing approximately 9.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Upon completion of the Offering, Dr. Feng will beneficially own or control a total of 7,962,506 common shares, representing approximately 11.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a post-closing basis. As a result of this transaction, Dr. Feng will file an early warning report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The shares will be acquired for investment purposes. Dr. Feng may, from time to time, increase or decrease his ownership of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and other factors.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by certain eligible persons (each a "Finder"). Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

As insiders of the Company (including Silvercorp) are expected to participate in the Offering, any such subscriptions will be considered to be related party transactions within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, which incorporates Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any United States state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on tin projects in Bolivia and owns a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company owns 100% of its Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. Tincorp has also signed an agreement to sell its Skukum Gold Project to Blue Jay Gold Corp. Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.