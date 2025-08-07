Seoprofy Successfully Held The Third Nazahid SEO Meetup
SeoProfy Successfully Held the 3rd NaZahid SEO Meetup
With 190 SEO professionals, founders, marketers, and investors in attendance, the event became a hub for discussing the most relevant trends shaping the industry today.
The following topics were covered:
- Dmytro Bondar - How to launch projects that don't shut down in six months
Victor Karpenko & Illia Cherepynets - Entering new niches and GEOs with Deep Research
Bastian Grimm - Digital experience beyond traditional search George Rysak - How an SEO professional can become a CEO and launch a successful startup D. Belianin, S. Dobrev, V. Malakchi, Y. Svyrydiuk - Investment trends: what funds are looking for today Den Markov - ASO in white and gray apps: cases and principles
Feel part of the energy and atmosphere by watching the highlights video on YouTube here:
About NaZahid
NaZahid had been an online SEO conference until 2023, when the first meetup was held in Vienna. This year, on June 13, the third meetup has been organized in Como, near the picturesque Italian lake.
The organizer, SeoProfy, is a digital marketing agency specialized in advanced search engine optimization strategies. The company works with clients from various industries and provides data-driven solutions that improve organic search performance and digital marketing ROI. It knows the pain points of SEO specialists, therefore, understands the importance of such events and networking opportunities.
The SeoProfy team is grateful to everyone who joined and made this event really bright.
About SeoProfy
SeoProfy is a professional digital marketing agency specializing in advanced search engine optimization strategies. The company serves clients across various industries, providing data-driven solutions that improve organic search performance and digital marketing ROI. For more information about SeoProfy, visit seoprofy .
