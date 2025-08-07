Japan Gold Announces US$1 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 17,182,500 common shares of the Company (the "") at a price of C$0.08 per Share for gross proceeds of US$1,000,000 (C$1,374,600) (the "") to Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC (""), a strategic investor and major shareholder of the Company.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general and administrative expenses for the Company and its Japan-based subsidiary. It is expected that the Offering will close on or about August 15, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), subject to the regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Following the Closing Date, Equinox will hold 90,133,518 shares, representing approximately 30.45% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Equinox is subject to the alternative monthly reporting scheme under Part 4 of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, and a report of Equinox under that instrument will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile in due course.

Equinox is considered a "related party" of the Company, and Equinox's subscription under the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the securities issued to the related party do not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Mining Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.