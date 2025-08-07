Carnegie Council Unveils New Ethics-Based Tool To Accelerate The Implementation Of Climate Action In Cities
[ Explore the tool ]
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Cities are at forefront of climate change accounting for approximately 70 percent of global CO2 emissions yet covering only 2 percent of Earth's land. Even for those who recognize the urgency of taking climate action within cities, such as municipal employees, nonprofits, and private companies, there remains a lack of tools and long-term strategic guidance to assist with ethical implementation of climate mitigation and adaptation efforts at the local level. In response, the Council's Carnegie Ethics Accelerator convened a group of experts from around the globe to examine the unique moral and political challenges of advancing climate action within cities.
From the Accelerator meetings, the Council developed a suite of resources for practitioners to leverage, including the Climate Action in Cities Tool , a short issue brief , and a selection of applied ethics strategies . These tools are designed to enable creative and innovative thinking when planning climate action interventions, adaptable to a wide range of stakeholders with varied resources.
What implementation challenges are you aware of where applied ethics strategies could help? Carnegie Council wants to hear from you. Access the tool and select "Submit a Challenge" on the homepage to share your own ideas for how applied ethics could help accelerate the implementation of climate action. Your submissions and participation are essential for helping us expand and refine the tool over time.
About Carnegie Council:
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent 501(c) (3) nonprofit institution that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. From our Global Ethics Hub in New York City, the Council identifies emerging ethical issues; convenes leading practitioners, academics, and next-gen leaders; builds active communities by embracing multilateralism and exploring shared values; and frames ethical perspectives by educating and engaging with audiences around the world. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, the Council is the only nonpartisan institution working to empower ethics across international relations and defend the moral principles of international cooperation, democracy, humanitarianism, and fidelity.
For more on the intersection of ethics and climate action, subscribe to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter . To attend a Global Ethics Hub event, sign up to receive Event Announcements .
Contact:
Samuel Bradshaw
Carnegie Ethics Accelerator Lead
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment