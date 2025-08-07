Carnegie Council Unveils New Ethics-Based Tool To Accelerate The Implementation Of Climate Action In Cities

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs has released a new free-to-access tool for professionals working to address or limit climate change impacts in cities. Drawing upon insights from a global community of ethicists, city government actors, and nonprofits, the tool provides a framework and interactive guide for how ethics can be applied to accelerate the delivery of climate action, better serving communities within urban environments, both today and into the future.







[ Explore the tool ]

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Cities are at forefront of climate change accounting for approximately 70 percent of global CO2 emissions yet covering only 2 percent of Earth's land. Even for those who recognize the urgency of taking climate action within cities, such as municipal employees, nonprofits, and private companies, there remains a lack of tools and long-term strategic guidance to assist with ethical implementation of climate mitigation and adaptation efforts at the local level. In response, the Council's Carnegie Ethics Accelerator convened a group of experts from around the globe to examine the unique moral and political challenges of advancing climate action within cities.

From the Accelerator meetings, the Council developed a suite of resources for practitioners to leverage, including the Climate Action in Cities Tool , a short issue brief , and a selection of applied ethics strategies . These tools are designed to enable creative and innovative thinking when planning climate action interventions, adaptable to a wide range of stakeholders with varied resources.

What implementation challenges are you aware of where applied ethics strategies could help? Carnegie Council wants to hear from you. Access the tool and select "Submit a Challenge" on the homepage to share your own ideas for how applied ethics could help accelerate the implementation of climate action. Your submissions and participation are essential for helping us expand and refine the tool over time.

About Carnegie Council:

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent 501(c) (3) nonprofit institution that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. From our Global Ethics Hub in New York City, the Council identifies emerging ethical issues; convenes leading practitioners, academics, and next-gen leaders; builds active communities by embracing multilateralism and exploring shared values; and frames ethical perspectives by educating and engaging with audiences around the world. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, the Council is the only nonpartisan institution working to empower ethics across international relations and defend the moral principles of international cooperation, democracy, humanitarianism, and fidelity.

For more on the intersection of ethics and climate action, subscribe to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter . To attend a Global Ethics Hub event, sign up to receive Event Announcements .

Contact:

Samuel Bradshaw

Carnegie Ethics Accelerator Lead

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit