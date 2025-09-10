Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Timothy Gachanga

Timothy Gachanga


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer, Kenyatta University Profile Articles Activity

I teach Peace and Conflict Studies at Kenyatta University. I am also an adjunct lecturer at Multimedia University of Kenya where I teach Peace and Conflict Reporting. I am also a freelance journalist. My research often focuses on peacebuilding and education, including how museums and art exhibitions in Kenya can bring positive change.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, Kenyatta University
Education
  • 2021 Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, PhD Candidate

The Conversation

MENAFN07082025000199003603ID1109900508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search