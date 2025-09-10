Neil Glasser
Neil Glasser joined Aberystwyth University in April 1999 as a Lecturer in Physical Geography and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2002, Reader in 2004 and Professor in 2006. In 2006-2007 he was a Fulbright Distinguished Scholar at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado. He has twice been a member of the NERC Peer Review College (2005-2008 and 2011-present) and was a member of the Steering Committee for the NERC Cosmogenic Isotope Analysis Facility (2007-2013). Neil also serves as an editor of the Journal of Glaciology and is the Founding Editor of Quaternary Sciences Advances.
Recent research grants and papers include contributions on using glacial erosional landforms to reconstruct former ice sheets, the role of structural glaciology in debris entrainment, deposition and landform development, the response of debris-covered glaciers to climate change and the long-term glacial history of Antarctica. He is currently working on large data sets concerned with the response of the Antarctic Ice Sheet to climate change, Himalayan glacial lake outburst floods and future water availability, and the microbiology of Arctic ice masses.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment