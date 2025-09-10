MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University Profile Articles Activity

Neil Glasser joined Aberystwyth University in April 1999 as a Lecturer in Physical Geography and was promoted to Senior Lecturer in 2002, Reader in 2004 and Professor in 2006. In 2006-2007 he was a Fulbright Distinguished Scholar at the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado. He has twice been a member of the NERC Peer Review College (2005-2008 and 2011-present) and was a member of the Steering Committee for the NERC Cosmogenic Isotope Analysis Facility (2007-2013). Neil also serves as an editor of the Journal of Glaciology and is the Founding Editor of Quaternary Sciences Advances.

Recent research grants and papers include contributions on using glacial erosional landforms to reconstruct former ice sheets, the role of structural glaciology in debris entrainment, deposition and landform development, the response of debris-covered glaciers to climate change and the long-term glacial history of Antarctica. He is currently working on large data sets concerned with the response of the Antarctic Ice Sheet to climate change, Himalayan glacial lake outburst floods and future water availability, and the microbiology of Arctic ice masses.

–present Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University

Experience