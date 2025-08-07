Kızılelma Drones Enter Mass Production With Ukrainian Engine

MENAFN - AzerNews) Türkiye has officially entered the mass production phase of its domestically developed unmanned fighter jet, KIZILELMA, powered by the Ukrainian-made AI-322F turbojet engine. The announcement was made by Ukraine-based news outlet Ukrainska Pravda, which reported that the sixth prototype of KIZILELMA has been added to the production line by Turkish defense company Baykar. The aircraft is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2026.

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar emphasized the transformative role of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare, stating, “UAVs are no longer just for reconnaissance-they are now direct combat elements.” He highlighted that KIZILELMA is designed to undertake the most dangerous missions without risking human lives.

According to Ukrainska Pravda and affiliated tech publications, the AI-322F engine used in KIZILELMA is a modified version of the original Ukrainian design. This engine enables the aircraft to reach supersonic speeds, marking a significant leap in UAV capabilities.

KIZILELMA is equipped with advanced radar stealth features, AESA radar, and can carry up to 1.5 tons of munitions. It is capable of taking off from short runways and performing automatic landings. With its low radar signature and enhanced situational awareness, the aircraft is seen as a new phase in aerial combat systems.

Bayraktar also noted that Türkiye is the first country in the world to mass-produce UAVs and has captured 65% of the global market as of 2025. He added,“Akıncı is used by 10 countries, Bayraktar TB2 by 24. Hopefully, KIZILELMA will reach even more. We've started mass production and aim to exceed 10 units by 2026. All components of KIZILELMA are produced in Türkiye, except for the jet engine, which currently comes from Ukraine. We're working on that too. In a few years, we'll reduce foreign dependency. Within 5–6 years, KIZILELMA will feature multiple engine types.”