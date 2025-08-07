Dutch Defense Minister Visits Ukrainian Troops Training In UK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's General Staff reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Brekelmans reviewed the training conditions and spoke with Ukrainian soldiers taking part in intensive NATO-standard combat training. Since 2022, over 56,000 Ukrainian troops have received training in the UK. Dutch military instructors have contributed by teaching basic combat skills.

Brekelmans said he was deeply moved by the stories he heard from the Ukrainian troops.

" I see it in the eyes of the Ukrainians I spoke with: they're fighting for their country and risking everything. When I speak to these people, it stays with me. It's also quite intense for our soldiers, but it's incredibly meaningful to train these Ukrainians and increase their effectiveness and chances on the battlefield. There's not just a need for weapons, but also for trained soldiers. And that's exactly what we're doing in Operation Inferflex," he said.

He emphasized that helping Ukraine is not just a moral obligation, but also an investment in the Netherlands' own security.

Brekelmans stated that Russia poses a threat to all of Europe, and therefore also to the Netherlands. "The stronger Russia's position in Ukraine, the greater this threat," he said.

Nearly 90 Dutch army soldiers from the 13th Light Brigade are currently training Ukrainian colleagues who will soon be deployed to the front lines. The training lasts seven weeks.

The Ukrainians receive lessons to bring their marksmanship to the highest possible level. The training also includes tactical training, weapons theory, medical care, and international humanitarian law. They train in trenches and urban environments.

They also learn how to handle explosives and cyber threats. Working under the threat of drones is also a key component of the training.

Dutch instructors quickly build a bond with the Ukrainians. Hearing from new recruits that previously trained soldiers have since been killed is a bitter pill to swallow.

"“What happens here in seven weeks is incredibly intense. This places a great responsibility on our soldiers. I am incredibly proud of their professionalism and dedication. Thanks to them, Ukraine can continue to defend itself and hold out against the ever-increasing Russian aggression," Brekelmans said.

Operation Interflex, the UK-led training program is the largest individual military training mission for Ukrainian soldiers. Since the end of 2022, the Netherlands has been providing instructors, primarily from the 13th Light Brigade, but also from the Marine Corps. Since January of this year, the training has been extended from five to seven weeks. This way, the instructors increase the chances of survival on the front lines.

Operation Interflex is a multinational organization. In addition to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden are also contributing.

Ukraine's General Staff emphasized the Netherlands remains a key defense partner, especially within Operation Interflex.

Photo credit: defensie