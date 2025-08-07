Europe Will Continue To Play Key Role In Ensuring Peace For Ukraine Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who made the statement on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"I have spoken with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction," von der Leyen wrote.

She emphasized the EU's position on ending the war:

"Europe's position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace," she said.

Zelensky informs Macron of conversation with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump described his special envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday as "very productive" and claimed "great progress" had been made.

Later, U.S. media outlets reported that Trump plans to meet Putin in person as early as next week, followed by a meeting with both Putin and Zelensky.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he believes it is highly likely that Zelensky and Putin will agree to his initiative to hold a joint meeting in the near future.

He said a time or location for the potential summit had yet to be determined.

On Thursday, European Commission spokespersons said von der Leyen did not take part in the Trump-Zelensky phone call but had been briefed on the latest developments by several European leaders.

Illstrative photo:flickr/Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU