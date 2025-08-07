Shmyhal Discusses Defense Industry Financing, Arms Procurement With Finnish Defense Minister
“I spoke with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen. We appreciate the comprehensive support, especially in the military sphere. We coordinated priorities for financing Ukraine's defense industry and arms procurement. We also discussed launching joint production projects, particularly under the Build with Ukraine initiative,” Shmyhal stated.Read also: Dutch defense minister visits Ukrainian troops training in UK
He expressed gratitude to Finland for its continued solidarity with Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, in January-July, Finland delivered 31 rescue vehicles and 32 trucks carrying other civilian aid to Ukraine.
