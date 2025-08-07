Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shmyhal Discusses Defense Industry Financing, Arms Procurement With Finnish Defense Minister

2025-08-07 03:08:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shmyhal shared details of the conversation on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I spoke with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen. We appreciate the comprehensive support, especially in the military sphere. We coordinated priorities for financing Ukraine's defense industry and arms procurement. We also discussed launching joint production projects, particularly under the Build with Ukraine initiative,” Shmyhal stated.

He expressed gratitude to Finland for its continued solidarity with Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January-July, Finland delivered 31 rescue vehicles and 32 trucks carrying other civilian aid to Ukraine.

