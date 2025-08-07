Zelensky Informs European Commission President Of Conversation With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in a post on social media, as reported by Ukrinform.

“I spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and am truly grateful for her support. I informed her about our conversation with President Trump and the current diplomatic options. Ukraine seeks a real and fair end to this war, and it is important for us that all of free Europe is standing with us on this path,” Zelensky stressed.

He thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her clear vision that a united Europe must take part in all processes concerning Ukraine.

“We are already in accession negotiations, and Ukraine will be part of the European Union,” Zelensky stated.

The President noted:“The EU will also play a major role in the reconstruction of our country after the war, and this will be one of the largest economic projects for the whole of Europe in decades. So Europe's voice will be heard in diplomacy. Thank you!”

For her part, von der Leyen reaffirmed the European Union's unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized its continued commitment to securing a just and lasting peace.

“I have spoken with President Zelensky on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine's future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction. Europe's position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace,” she posted on the social media platform X .

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on August 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation followed the visit of Trump's representative Steve Witkoff to Moscow. Several European leaders also joined the call.

