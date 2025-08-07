Zelensky, IMF Managing Director Discuss New Financial Assistance Program
“It was important to hear that the IMF sees that Ukraine is fulfilling all its obligations and implementing reforms despite the war. We discussed a new financial assistance program that will strengthen Ukraine both now and in the post-war period. We are ready to move swiftly on all necessary steps. The government is already working on this. We also spoke about additional funding for our defenders. Various options are being considered. We will work together to find solutions,” Zelensky wrote.Read also: Ukrainian president, Romanian FM discuss security in Black Sea region
As earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and the current diplomatic options.
Photo credit: President's Office
