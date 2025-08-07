Azerbaijan, Georgia Expore BTK Development Partnership (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cooperation in the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line was discussed during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), which is part of AZCON Holding, and Lasha Abashidze, the newly appointed Director General of Georgian Railways JSC, a source in ADY told Trend .

The meeting further deliberated on the criticality of optimizing the Georgian segment of the railway infrastructure and its pivotal function in freight logistics as a fundamental component of the Middle Corridor paradigm.



The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding the optimization of the BTKI Railways LLC joint venture's operational framework to enhance freight logistics along the BTK corridor, which has seen its annual throughput capacity augmented to five million tons, while simultaneously strategizing to capture additional cargo streams.



The current phase of the strategic roadmap execution, ratified in June of this year, was also scrutinized, with the objective of elevating collaborative synergies to a new echelon.



The continuous and synergistic dialogue between the railway governance entities of Azerbaijan and Georgia to streamline and enhance collaborative operational frameworks was highlighted.

The meeting emphasized that building more effective cooperation-both within working groups and through regular bilateral meetings-will help enhance freight transport along the East–West–East route via Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In addition, the parties reviewed the planned activities for the remainder of this year related to the implementation of paperless cargo documentation along the Middle Corridor and the launch of the Track and Trace cargo tracking system.