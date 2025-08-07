Plumbing Automated Dominates With Performance-Based Growth System For Plumbing Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Plumbing Automated successfully executes the rollout of its automated growth system, helping U.S. plumbers generate exclusive inbound calls and build loyal customer bases.







Plumbing Automated, a New York-based digital growth partner, has been dominating its nationwide performance-based marketing system for licensed plumbing companies. The company's full-funnel approach combines qualified inbound lead generation with a customer retention framework designed to help plumbing businesses achieve predictable growth and long-term brand loyalty.

Plumbing Automated operates on a licensed, results-first model. Clients only pay when the system delivers measurable results - specifically, booked, qualified calls from local homeowners in need of plumbing services. This performance structure ensures alignment between the company and its clients, many of whom are looking to scale while avoiding the risks of traditional marketing retainers.

“We're not here to sell clicks or impressions,” said founder and marketing strategist Dilan Lieberman.“Our mission is to help plumbers build thriving, predictable businesses - starting with quality calls and ending with customers who come back and refer their friends.”

Plumbing Automated's primary offering is its Automated Growth System, which leverages Google Local Service Ads, digital targeting strategies, and AI-powered follow-up tools. According to the company, each client receives 100+ exclusive, pre-qualified calls per month. These leads are never shared, increasing conversion rates and ensuring that plumbing companies focus only on serious, local prospects.

In addition to call generation, the company provides a proprietary post-sale system called the 10/10 Customer Flow. This process is designed to convert one-time customers into repeat clients and long-term advocates. It uses automated communication, follow-up reminders, and referral incentives to keep the client's brand top of mind with past customers - driving rebookings and word-of-mouth business.

“Lead volume is great, but if it doesn't translate to real business - and ongoing customer relationships - it's just noise,” Lieberman added.“Our 10/10 model fills that critical gap.”

Clients of Plumbing Automated report not just an increase in job volume, but a stronger local brand presence. One multi-truck plumbing company based in California attributed a doubling of monthly bookings to the system and said more than 60% of its new jobs now come from referrals.

Industry analysts have also taken notice. A U.S. home services expert noted that“Plumbing Automated is rewriting the rulebook for trades marketing by delivering measurable ROI and sustainable growth - not just temporary lead spikes.”

The company works exclusively with licensed plumbing business owners, including single-operator services and established multi-truck firms. Plumbing Automated is not designed for subcontractors or temporary side hustlers, but for professionals focused on long-term scaling.

Clients have access to clear reporting dashboards that track lead volume, conversion rates, repeat bookings, and referral sources. The company emphasizes transparency and performance, aiming to act as a true growth partner rather than a traditional agency.

“We measure our success in scheduled jobs, loyal customers, and smart ways to turn revenue into growth,” Lieberman said.“That's what real growth looks like.”

As more trade businesses turn to digital solutions for client acquisition and retention, Plumbing Automated's approach is positioning it as a leader in the space. With tens of thousands of leads delivered and thousands of repeat customers generated, the company is helping U.S. plumbers take control of their growth - and their future.

