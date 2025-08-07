Dogbites Law Earns 2025 Super Lawyer And Elite Lawyer Honors For Seventh Year

MENAFN - GetNews) Founder Mike Agruss recognized for continued excellence in personal injury law, underscoring DogBites Law's standing in Illinois and beyond.







DogBites Law announced that founder Mike Agruss has been named a 2025 Super Lawyer and a 2025 Elite Lawyer, marking the seventh straight year he has received Super Lawyer recognition and the fourth year he has earned Elite Lawyer honors. These distinctions reflect DogBites Law's leadership in personal injury and consumer protection law, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted resource for those seeking an Illinois Dog Bite Lawyer or Illinois car accident lawyer for injury claims.

The recognition of Agruss by Super Lawyers and Elite Lawyer shows the firm's consistent performance and influence in Illinois and beyond. His inclusion on the Super Lawyers list, reserved for the top attorneys in each field, follows a comprehensive peer review and independent evaluation. Elite Lawyer similarly honors attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill and experience in their practice areas.

DogBites Law focuses on representing clients in personal injury matters, including dog bite cases and vehicle accidents. By serving individuals who need an Illinois Dog Bite Lawyer or Illinois car accident lawyer , the firm has become an advocate for those navigating difficult legal challenges. These national honors highlight the firm's continued impact on the legal community and its ability to meet clients' evolving needs.

Building on years of results-driven representation, DogBites Law regularly handles cases involving dog attacks, motor vehicle collisions, and other personal injury claims throughout Illinois and in multiple states. The firm combines extensive litigation experience with an accessible, client-focused approach to ensure injured individuals receive direct support and legal guidance.

Clients working with DogBites Law benefit from direct access to Agruss, who remains actively involved in their cases from start to finish. This personalized attention, coupled with a track record of favorable outcomes, reinforces the firm's reputation for effective representation and clear communication in complex personal injury cases.

The recognition of DogBites Law as a repeat honoree by both Super Lawyers and Elite Lawyer reflects its ability to deliver consistent results while maintaining high professional standards. These achievements affirm the firm's commitment to advancing personal injury law and protecting the rights of injured individuals across Illinois and nationwide.







About DogBites Law

DogBites Law is a personal injury law firm based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. It focuses on consumer protection and injury claims, including dog bite and car accident cases. The firm represents clients throughout Illinois and the United States, emphasizing responsive communication, litigation experience, and client-focused representation.

About Mike Agruss

Mike Agruss is an attorney and founder of DogBites Law. Recognized as a 2025 Super Lawyer and 2025 Elite Lawyer, he is nationally known for his work in personal injury and consumer protection law, including representation in dog bite and car accident cases. Agruss has been honored by Super Lawyers since 2019 and Elite Lawyer since 2022.