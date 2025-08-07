Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2032, Highlights Delveinsight Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cutanea Life Sciences, Moberg Pharma AB, Astion Pharma A/S, LEO Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Companies in the market include - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cutanea Life Sciences, Moberg Pharma AB, Astion Pharma A/S, LEO Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Maruho Co., Ltd., Kamedis Ltd., Amorepacific Corporation, Moberg Pharma AB, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, and others.

DelveInsight's “Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Report:



The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In October 2024, Arcutis Biotherapeutics' subsidiary, Arcutis Canada, has obtained Health Canada's approval for ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam 0.3% for treating seborrheic dermatitis in patients aged nine and older. This marks the second international approval for ZORYVE, providing a new treatment option for over two million Canadians affected by this chronic skin condition. The approval was supported by positive findings from the pivotal Phase III STRATUM study, along with data from a Phase II long-term open-label extension trial and a Phase I pharmacokinetic study.

According to Sessevile et al. (n.d.), seborrheic dermatitis is more common in people with HIV infection, where it may present as a presenting symptom. According to estimates, the prevalence ranges from up to 85% among people with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and around 35% among those with early HIV infection

According to Berl et al., dandruff, a non-inflammatory form of seborrheic dermatitis, is more common than 5% of seborrheic dermatitis worldwide

The current approach to treating seborrheic dermatitis is to loosen scale, lessen swelling and inflammation, and stop itching. The major objectives of the suggested treatments for seborrheic dermatitis are to eliminate the disease's outward symptoms. A few preventative regimens have been identified because seborrheic dermatitis has been linked to sporadic relapses over several years

Key Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Therapies: ARQ 154, Omiganan, K40a, ASF1057, Azelaic Acid 15% Gel, ARQ-154, SEBORRHEAMEDIS Face Cream, PAC-14028, K301, Elidel, Ruxolitinib, and others

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are most commonly affected in case of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Seborrhoeic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market dynamics.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Overview

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis is a common, chronic skin condition that causes redness, scaly patches, and dandruff, primarily on oily areas such as the scalp, face, and upper chest. It is linked to an overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia and is influenced by factors like stress, hormonal changes, and weather. While not contagious, it can be persistent and often requires ongoing treatment with medicated shampoos, antifungal creams, or anti-inflammatory products.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Prevalent Cases of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies



ARQ 154: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Omiganan: Cutanea Life Sciences

K40a: Moberg Pharma AB

ASF1057: Astion Pharma A/S

Azelaic Acid 15% Gel: LEO Pharma

ARQ-154: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Omiganan: Maruho Co., Ltd.

SEBORRHEAMEDIS Face Cream: Kamedis Ltd.

PAC-14028: Amorepacific Corporation

K301: Moberg Pharma AB

Elidel: Novartis Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Strengths



The use of off-label branded and generic prescription medications targeted at individual symptoms of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis, including antiepileptics, antipsychotics, antidepressants and benzodiazepines Several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of various symptoms of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Opportunities



Challenges in diagnoses

Development of novel therapies

Limitations in gene therapy

Poor disease understanding Clinical biomarkers

Scope of the Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Companies: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cutanea Life Sciences, Moberg Pharma AB, Astion Pharma A/S, LEO Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Maruho Co., Ltd., Kamedis Ltd., Amorepacific Corporation, Moberg Pharma AB, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, and others

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Seborrhoeic Dermatitis current marketed and Seborrhoeic Dermatitis emerging therapies

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market drivers and Seborrhoeic Dermatitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

4. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

9. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

11. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Drivers

16. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market Barriers

17. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Appendix

18. Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

