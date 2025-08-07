How To Ensure A Company Outperforms The Competition In The Face Of Cyberattacks And Blackouts, With Superior Continuity

In Today's Business World, Change Is the Only Constant Over the last five years, we've witnessed a series of disruptive events: global pandemics, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, economic crises, and cyberattacks. This volatile environment has shown that relying on geographically centralized call center locations is neither sustainable nor competitive in the long run.

At Xtendo , as early as 2008-well before the pandemic-our team had already envisioned and implemented a“Talent Without Borders” strategy. This model enables our teams to work remotely from various regions around the world. It not only enhances diversity and human resource capabilities but also mitigates operational risks, strengthens business continuity, increases resilience during crises, and protects overall profitability.

“Xtendo is a key strategic partner for PedidosYa. Their 100% remote model has enabled us to achieve greater flexibility and agility with excellent results. From the start, they brought a significant advantage in customer experience compared to the traditional onsite model. We especially value the“talent without borders” approach, which integrates professionals from diverse regions committed to providing an exceptional user experience in every interaction.” - Carolina D'Annunzio, VMO‐QTK Sr Manager, PedidosYa

Why Global Risks Are Reshaping Business Operations

Centralizing talent and operations in one region is no longer a viable strategy. Diversifying teams globally not only increases employee motivation and lowers costs-it also shields operations from unexpected disruptions. Xtendo's“Talent Anywhere” model has transformed operations for major companies. In this article, we explore the reasons behind this shift and how decentralization drives results.

An interconnected and ever-changing world

Globalization and digitalization have reshaped how businesses operate. However, this interdependence also exposes organizations to numerous vulnerabilities:

Political and regulatory risks: Policy changes can disrupt operations and supply chains.

Climate and natural disasters: Hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods halt key activities.

Infrastructure risks: Power outages and connectivity failures can paralyze operations.

Security and conflict risks: Armed conflict or civil unrest can endanger teams and disrupt continuity.

Talent risks: Relying on one region limits skill access, hinders productivity, and raises turnover.

Health crises: COVID-19 proved that a global health emergency can severely affect business operations.

Geographic concentration as an operational vulnerability

Many organizations still operate under centralized models without fully understanding the risks. Geographic concentration becomes a major threat in uncertain contexts:

Operational interruptions due to technical, infrastructure, or cybersecurity issues: A single adverse event can halt operations completely. For instance, on April 28, 2025, a massive blackout affected Spain, Portugal, and southern France, leaving over 50 million people without power. The outage crippled telecommunications, transport systems, and essential services like hospitals and emergency services. Power restoration extended until the early hours of April 29.

Limited access to talent diversity and capability: Lack of diverse teams can hinder innovation and adaptability. A McKinsey study found that companies with greater ethnic and cultural diversity are 36% more likely to outperform competitors in profitability.

Staff-related issues: Strikes and labor disputes in contact centers reflect personnel management tensions. In April 2025, for example, a large majority of Jazzplat's employees joined a strike called by CCOO, highlighting the scale of worker discontent.

High costs: Critical service disruptions are costly. Over one-third of telecom firms report disruptions in critical applications costing more than USD 500,000 per hour; nearly a quarter estimate losses exceeding USD 1 million per hour.

Adapt and diversify: from strategy to urgency

Businesses that don't adapt risk losing competitiveness, reputation, and revenue. Talent diversification and operational decentralization aren't trends-they're strategic necessities:

Loss of competitiveness: Agile competitors build customer loyalty and adapt faster. Poor customer experience can lead to significant client and market share losses. Up to 74% of consumers are willing to switch providers after a bad service experience, and 86?andon a trusted brand after just two poor interactions.

Financial impact: Every minute of downtime costs money. A recent ITIC study shows that 91% of mid-size and large companies face downtime costs exceeding USD 300,000 per hour.

Talent demotivation: Abrupt removal of remote work can deeply demotivate employees, reducing engagement and productivity. In February 2025, for instance, Spanish company Holaluz eliminated remote work, causing over 25% of staff-more than 50 employees-to resign, and sparking an indefinite strike led by union groups.

Xtendo and the“Talent Without Borders” model

Xtendo has developed a globally distributed remote team model that provides real, tangible solutions to clients' most pressing challenges.

“Our BPO clients often express concerns about the risks of geographic concentration in their call centers, high turnover due to resistance to returning on-site, and rising office costs. In this context, delivering remote BPO teams across multiple continents has enabled us to provide swift, effective solutions to these pain points". - Martín Barbero, CEO & Founder, Xtendo Group

What This Strategy Has Achieved:

Access to global talent: Selecting top professionals without geographic limitations.

“Xtendo is more than remote work; it's the freedom to grow without borders, to connect from anywhere, and to expand across countries and languages... a space for evolution and reinvention". - Stefanny Ramírez Cañón, QTK Manager

“Working remotely at Xtendo has been deeply rewarding... a team that embraces diversity and values genuine commitment". - Jessica Mendoza, Senior Workforce Manager

Extended time zone coverage: Operating across zones ensures continuous service and availability in both nearshore and offshore setups.

“The best part is knowing that no matter where we are, we can keep working smoothly. Distance isn't an obstacle-it's an advantage". - Matías De Zan, Sr Teams Management

Operational resilience: Geographic diversification protects against local disruptions and mitigates customer service outages.

“Xtendo is a strategic partner that ensures resilience and peace of mind-trust and support form the foundation of our mutual success. Operational security and continuity aren't just promises-they're reality". - Claudia Patricia Escobar, Team Manager

Team flexibility and engagement: Adaptive work environments with higher employee retention and satisfaction. Xtendo's turnover is 17.5% lower than industry average, at only 4.95% monthly, and 40% of staff stay more than 2 years.

“Being part of Xtendo means constant evolution, learning, and expanding horizons in a purpose-driven environment". - Diana Marcela Cardona, Senior Payroll Analyst & Software Accounts Management

Reduced operating costs: Significant savings on fixed office expenses.

Rapid scalability: Adjusting teams quickly according to client needs.

Measurable results

Xtendo BPO projects deploying work-from-home models in Customer Experience and Contact Center services for companies like Microsoft, PedidosYa, and Supermercados Tottus have delivered:

PedidosYa uses Xtendo for customer support, logistics follow-up, and content moderation across 36 business lines. Staff turnover remains below 5% monthly, positively impacting operational KPIs.

With Tottus, initial team setup took only 3 days, significantly improved response times, and cut hourly call center costs by 24% in Chile, boosting customer loyalty within three months.

Through Xtendo, Microsoft achieved a 56.25% increase in annual revenue from its SMB-focused campaign, delivered 20x marketing ROI, generated 1,904 leads in 12 months with a 22% close rate.

Xtendo also offers 2X Agent , a hybrid model combining Generative AI assistants with human agents. This solution delivers 24/7 customer service that's efficient and empathetic. With 2X Agent, companies can respond to customers in real time, increasing lead conversion rates by up to 21x-without compromising service quality. This blend of technology and human touch enhances operational efficiency and elevates customer satisfaction.

+550,000 cases handled per month for Interbank with 24/7 availability through our omnichannel platform.

59% reduction in customer care costs at Caixa Federal using Xtendo's Generative AI Agent solution.

Real global presence

Xtendo has strategically distributed teams across the world:

Americas: Colombia, Perú, Uruguay, Paraguay, Argentina, Brasil, México, Guatemala, USA, Canada.

Europe: Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, Eastern Europe.

Asia & Oceania: Philippines, India, Australia.

Africa: Angola, Cabo Verde, Madagascar, South Africa, Morocco.

This geographic distribution ensures resilient, continuous, and flexible operations tailored to each client's needs.

In conclusion: diversify and distribute to win

In an environment where uncertainty is constant, talent diversification and distributed operations are not optional-they're a key competitive advantage. Xtendo's“Talent Without Borders” model not only addresses present challenges but prepares companies to anticipate and thrive amid future disruptions, securing measurable advantages over competitors.

The question is no longer if businesses should diversify, but when.

The answer is: Now.

- Jackie Palma, Growth Marketing Manager, Xtendo BPO