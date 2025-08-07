Knowee's Digital Card Holder, Now With Web-Based Card Scanning

In today's business world, where every minute counts, efficient contact management has become a key necessity. Knowee, a leader in digital business cards , has taken a step forward by introducing its new web-based card scanning tool, expanding an experience that was previously only available through the mobile app.

A Solution for Events, Meetings, and Business Trips

Collecting paper business cards is common after attending trade shows, conferences, or business meetings. However, the risk of losing them and the time required to manually enter the information into a system make the process inefficient.

Knowee's new feature allows cards to be scanned directly from the web using advanced OCR technology, ensuring that the information is automatically stored in the digital card holder.

A Practical Case: Centralization for Leaders and Teams

Imagine a CEO returning from a business trip with a large number of paper cards. Time is short, and manually entering the data is simply not an option. Thanks to web-based scanning, the executive can delegate the task to a team member.

The assistant scans the collected cards, organizes them within the digital card holder, and-if the company requires it-automatically integrates them into the corporate CRM. The result is an agile, collaborative workflow where information is effortlessly preserved and aligned with the company's commercial strategy.

Learn more about how Knowee's Business Plan works.

Key Benefits of the New Feature

Centralized contacts: all scanned cards are stored in one place.

Team collaboration: scanning can be delegated to optimize resources.

Multi-platform access: available on both the mobile app and the web.

CRM integration: option to sync contacts with your customer management system.

Paper reduction: a direct contribution to corporate sustainability.

Knowee's new web-based card scanning tool represents a significant step forward in the digitalization of professional contacts. It simplifies the transition from paper to digital, improves team organization, and enhances the efficiency of commercial processes.