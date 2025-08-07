Goodbye Breaches Cybersecurity Speed Rolls Out Instant Threat Response

Cybersecurity Speed, a provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offerings, alongside its established virtual CISO (vCISO), Incident Response (IR) Tabletop Exercises, Compliance, Software Assurance, Identity & Access Management (IAM) and Vulnerability Management programs.

Modern security teams face alert overload, tool sprawl and longer mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR). Cybersecurity Speed's MDR and XDR services consolidate telemetry across endpoints, network, email and cloud to surface high-fidelity detections, automate triage and accelerate containment - reducing business risk while optimizing security investments.

“Boards want measurable risk reduction, not more dashboards,” said a Cybersecurity Speed spokesperson.“Our MDR and XDR services integrate with your existing stack, add 24×7 monitoring and incident response, and give executives clear outcomes: lower MTTD/MTTR, higher control coverage and audit-ready evidence.”

What's new

MDR: 24×7 monitoring, threat hunting, triage, incident containment and guided remediation with playbooks mapped to MITRE ATT&CK.

XDR: unified analytics across EDR, network, email and cloud to correlate signals, reduce noise and prioritize real attacks.

vCISO: strategic governance, risk and compliance guidance (policies, risk register, board reporting, program roadmaps).

IR Tabletop Exercises: realistic scenarios to test readiness, improve cross-functional coordination and sharpen crisis communications.

Security Assurance: Software Assurance secure SDLC reviews, IAM maturity, and Universal Vulnerability Management for continuous risk reduction.

Benefits for security leaders

Faster detection & response: automation and expert analysts shorten the path from alert to action.

Better use of existing tools: integrate your current EDR/SIEM/SOAR investments; no rip-and-replace.

Clear metrics: track MTTD, MTTR, dwell time and control effectiveness with executive-friendly reporting.

Audit-ready: evidence mapped to common frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST CSF) to support compliance initiatives.

“Every organization is unique,” added the spokesperson.“Whether you need 24×7 MDR, XDR analytics, or strategic guidance via vCISO, we right-size the program and provide a clear roadmap from assessment to resilience.”

How it works

Rapid assessment of your environment and objectives.

Integration with existing tools and data sources.

Runbooks & playbooks aligned to your risks and business processes.

Continuous monitoring with threat hunting and monthly executive reviews.

Incident response with containment, eradication and lessons-learned.

About Cybersecurity Speed

Cybersecurity Speed delivers integrated cybersecurity services that help organizations prevent breaches, detect advanced threats and respond with confidence. The company's portfolio includes MDR, XDR, vCISO, Incident Response Tabletop Exercises, Compliance, Software Assurance, IAM and Vulnerability Management. Cybersecurity Speed partners with clients to align security to business outcomes and accelerate time-to-value.