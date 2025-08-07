Slotozilla Releases Interactive Analytical Tool Revealing The Most Cost-Friendly Places To Live In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews) This new data-driven tool takes into account factors such as income, rent, and cost of living, revealing the most affordable places to live across America







The team at Slotozilla has released a groundbreaking new data-driven tool that reveals the most affordable places to live in the United States . In this highly anticipated interactive tool,“Contrasts of America: Where Life is a Luxury, Yet Comfort is Still Affordable,” they reveal the top five most expensive states, the top five cheapest states, and a cost of living calculator to help people determine their next move.

Cost of living dictates financial well being for people and has a major impact on lifestyle and the ability to reach financial goals including retirement. While it's always fun to live in the moment, more and more people are concerned about their financial futures. Where people live across the country can be a major determining factor in overall financial health, and Slotozilla is helping people make informed decision with an all-new interactive analytical tool.

The new data includes an interactive map of the United States in which readers can hover over each state to see a cost index, instantly revealing insights into cost-of-living for states across America. This tool is the crown jewel of extensive research that offers a glimpse into the most and least cost-friendly places to live. The tool offers at-your-fingertips data to support important choices when it comes to moving for a new job, educational goal, and more.

Below the map, readers can dive into the top five most expensive states across the United States. According to Slotozilla's research into aspects such as income, rent, and cost of living, the top five most expensive states include Massachusetts, California, New York, Alaska, and Hawaii.







Next up, readers can discover the top five cheapest states across the U.S. According to Slotozilla's findings, Mississippi ranks as the top most affordable state. With a cost of living of just $32,336, and an average rent of $1,095 per month, it's easier for people to enjoy daily living in this Southern state. The other four most affordable states in America include Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

When it comes to cost of living, there are many factors that must be considered. These factors include income, rent, and more, offering a holistic look at what drives cost of living in states across the country. Slotozilla's team has done an exceptional job of analyzing all available data to deliver a simple-to-use tool and collection of insights that can be used for making an informed decision. When people choose their next job or college, they can also take into account the data revealed via Slotozilla's new interactive tool.

“We've released this tool as a way to let people quickly see where in the country it's more profitable to live depending on income and more,” said a spokesperson for Slotozilla.“When choosing where to live it's important to consider not only your income but also your expenses. A big city offers opportunities but comes with higher costs, while smaller states allow greater financial freedom.”

This simple-to-use tool is available online and can be accessed 24/7 from a variety of devices, making it a go-to resource for virtually anyone. See the most affordable places in the United States now by visiting .

ABOUT SLOTOZILLA

Slotozilla is an international platform connecting people to trusted online games.