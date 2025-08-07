Bonita's Jacobo Melcer Champions Men's Health With Record-Breaking Ride

MENAFN - GetNews) 85-Year-Old Cyclist Ignites South Bay Health Revolution. Jacobo Melcer blends sport, service, and mentorship to inspire wellness across generations.







California, US - In a time of rising health challenges and generational disconnect, one South Bay resident is bridging the gap-with two wheels and a mission. At 85, Bonita's Jacobo Melcer is not only a champion cyclist but a passionate community advocate working to redefine aging and inspire health transformation across San Diego's South Bay.

A former tech entrepreneur and longtime mentor, Jacobo Melcer has quietly impacted the region for decades through leadership, philanthropy, and youth development. Now, with the support of San Diego VeloYouth and the PRT Junior Cycling Program, Melcer is preparing for his boldest effort yet: an attempt to break the UCI Hour Record for his age group at the San Diego Velodrome.

His goal? Ride over 32 kilometers in 60 minutes. No brakes. No coasting. Just purpose-driven pedaling to spotlight men's health and mental wellness for all ages.

“This isn't about personal glory,” says Melcer.“It's about sounding the alarm on the silent crisis in men's health-and proving it's never too late to take charge of your body, your mind, and your community.”

Across the South Bay, many older men face rising rates of preventable illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and depression. Limited access to preventive care and cultural stigmas around wellness only make things worse. Jacobo Melcer believes movement-not medication-should be the first line of defense.

Jacobo Melcer's athletic journey began in Mexico in the 1950s as a competitive cyclist. After decades away from the sport, he returned in his 60s, ultimately earning eight California state titles and six national podiums. But it's his work off the bike that leaves the deepest impression.

Since 2018, Melcer has served on the board of San Diego VeloYouth, a nonprofit empowering underserved youth through cycling. His support has funded bikes, helmets, training, and mentorship for over 100 students annually in Bonita, Chula Vista, and National City.

“Jacobo is the soul of our program,” said Matt Hoffmann, VeloYouth President.“He doesn't just donate-he shows up, listens, and reminds our kids that they matter.”

Jacobo Melcer's record attempt will also raise awareness and funds for youth mental health, benefiting the PRT Junior Cycling Program, where he volunteers as a coach and mentor. Having witnessed the emotional toll on young athletes, Melcer is using his ride to start a larger conversation about wellness-for youth and elders alike.

“Mental health doesn't age out,” Melcer says.“We all need connection, resilience, and reason to keep going.”

His message is already rippling through South Bay.“Jacobo shows that aging isn't about decline-it's about impact,” says Dr. Elena Ramirez, a preventive care physician in Chula Vista.

Whether mentoring teens, building digital access, or breaking records, Jacobo Melcer proves that purpose has no expiration date.

“Don't wait to get healthy,” he says.“Move now. Give back. And ride toward something bigger than yourself.”