Annual Award Ceremony Of The 4Th Cross Lingual Chanting Assembly Of Confucian Classics Held

MENAFN - GetNews) There are no borders for classics, and civilizations learn from each other. On August 5th, the annual Award Ceremony of the 4th Cross-Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics (Internationa Relay of Chinese Classics Recitation) was successfully held at the Qingdao SCO Pearl International Expo Center.













The theme of this year's award ceremony is "Classics for All·Beauty in Harmony", which kicked off with the original play "Dialogue Across Millennia ". Through three chapters: "Harmony Between Heaven and Earth", "Friends Coming From Afar", and "A World in Harmony", the charm of Confucian classics and the rich connotations of "harmony" culture was vividly interpreted and presented. Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are also highlighted at the event. The young actors dressed in more than 10 different ethnic costumes sang the classic folk song "Jasmine Flower" together. The young representatives from four countries recited the poem "Bright Moon" in their respective mother tongues. The song and dance "Love Each Other" were performed in six languages including Chinese, English, and Russian, presenting a visual and auditory feast for the audience.







The Inauguration ceremony of the 5th Cross-Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics was officially launched, and a sincere invitation was extended to Chinese culture enthusiasts around the world to join the agreement of reciting classics. The inauguraton ceremony of Cross Lingual Communication Research Think Tank of Nisha World Center for Confucian Classics was held simultaneously. The think tank will integrate multiple language resources from home and abroad, providing intellectual support for the international research and dissemination of Confucian classics.

More than 300 overseas media outlets, including the Associated Press, Fox News, Canadian Finance Weekly, Australian Times Network, New York Daily News, European Times, Singapore Morning Post, Russian Daily News, Spanish Television, Africa Daily News, Japan News, and Korean Daily News made reports on this event, causing strong reactions overseas.













Since its launch in September 2024, the 4th Cross- Lingual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics has attracted over 50,000 participants from more than 70 countries around the world, and more than 23,000 entries in 12 languages have been submitted. The scale of participation and the number of entries have significantly increased compared to previous years event has promoted the communication and practice of the cross-cultural education concept, and helped to cultivate talents with international vision and cross-cultural communication ability.







The annual ceremony of the Fourth Cross-Linggual Chanting Assembly of Confucian Classics (International Relay of Chinese Classics Recitation) is jointly organized by the Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies, China Confucius Foundation, Shandong Provincial Department of Education, Shandong Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and the Management Committee of the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone.