Debut Author Ex Katsaros Releases 'Echo', A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Of Memory And Defiance

Echo, the debut novel from rising science fiction author Ex Katsaros , emerges as a stirring and genre-defining work of speculative fiction, now available in bookstores and online platforms worldwide.

The novel introduces readers to Echo, the sole survivor of an erased race, navigating a galaxy governed by control and deception. Aboard the aging vessel Starseeker, her mysterious presence begins to unravel a web of galactic lies. Paired with Shain Combe, a pragmatic prison marshal, she becomes the key to exposing the truth behind the Iridian genocide and the shadow organization behind it the Eradicators.

Blending high-concept science fiction with philosophical introspection, Echo confronts timely themes: the erasure of culture, the manipulation of truth, and the resilience of memory. It is a story where knowledge is power and remembrance is resistance.

“This book is for those who believe in the power of story to survive even the most violent attempts at silence,” says Ex Katsaros.“It's also for the thinkers, the dreamers, and the seekers of meaning in chaos.”

Katsaros draws from a robust academic background and years of research into the intersection of science and culture. His passion for storytelling, combined with a scientist's curiosity, makes Echo not just a novel, but a phenomenon.

Echo is now available globally and is being hailed as a must-read for fans of The Expanse, Arrival, and Hyperion.

