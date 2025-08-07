Gabby Bonelli To Star And Produce Upcoming Psychological Thriller With A-List Productions Dylan Asfur Pens Chilling New Script

Local Hudson Valley up-and-coming actress Gabby Bonelli is set to star and produce in a spine-chilling psychological thriller she will both star in and produce alongside A List Productions. Directed by Dylan Asfur, the feature is set to begin filming this August in upstate New York, with a premiere targeted for March 2026.

The film centers on four young women whose road trip takes a dark and unexpected turn. They stumble upon a secluded cabin in the woods. With no other options, they decide to spend the night. But what begins as a seemingly haven quickly transforms into a living nightmare.

The next morning, the women awaken to find themselves locked inside with no way out. A cryptic note informs them of the rules: to survive, they must endure a series of twisted games - each one designed to exploit their deepest fears. Every hour, a haunting chime rings out, and one girl is forced to choose: suffer a punishment herself or pass it on to another. What starts as psychological torment escalates into brutal physical trials, where the consequences become increasingly fatal.

As the hours pass, paranoia rises, friendships unravel, and the girls are pushed to their emotional and moral limits. With no way of knowing who will be chosen next - or who will survive - the race to escape becomes a battle of endurance, guilt, and betrayal.

Described as "Saw meets Yellowjackets" with a psychological edge, the film marks another bold move for Bonelli, who continues to carve out space in the genre space as a multi-hyphenate talent. Bonelli, who is producing under her banner in partnership with A List Productions, is expected to lead a cast of rising young actors, with additional casting announcements forthcoming.

Director Dylan Asfur, known for his darkly immersive storytelling, calls the film "a claustrophobic descent into fear, choice, and consequence - with the emotional weight of friendship and trauma at its core."

Production will shoot on location in the Hudson Valley region of New York this summer, leveraging the area's natural isolation and eerie atmosphere to enhance the story's tone. Post-production is slated for late fall, with the film eyeing a festival and streaming debut in early 2026 ahead of a wide release.