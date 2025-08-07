Author's Tranquility Press Presents The Backyard That Predicted The Future

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Trends Due to Climate Change” by Frederic Buse-A Half-Century of Nature's Warnings, Finally Revealed

For fifty years, one man watched the seasons with the eyes of a poet and the precision of a scientist. What he saw should stop us all in our tracks.

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to release Trends Due to Climate Change by Frederic Buse- now available on Amazon-a breathtaking, field-worn record of what happens when nature's quiet patterns begin to stutter, stall, and shift. What begins as a simple garden journal unfolds into one of the most haunting and intimate accounts of climate disruption ever published.

A Garden Becomes a Time Machine

In the early 1970s, Buse moved into a modest home in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He planted trees. Built a pond. Watched the squirrels and sparrows. Took notes. Every week. Every month. Every year.

And then... the notes changed.

The leaves held longer.

The birds came late.

The snow stopped falling.

The dates drifted.

The balance broke.

This is not a novel. It's not a theory. It is evidence-written in pollen, in soil, in bird feathers and frost. It's the kind of record no algorithm could ever replicate: deeply personal, astonishingly detailed, achingly real.

Inside the Book

Over 35 years of weekly nature data from one suburban backyard

Month-by-month chronicles of bird migrations, plant growth, animal behavior, snowfall, and rainfall

Clear signs of how climate change alters life at the most local level

Beautifully written reflections that combine science, storytelling, and soul

A call to see your own world with new eyes-and start noticing

Why This Book Matters Now

Climate change often feels too big to grasp. But Trends Due to Climate Change brings it heartbreakingly close. It doesn't speak in statistics-it speaks in daffodils, in dew, in disappearing songbirds. It reminds us that change doesn't crash in-it creeps.

Frederic Buse has captured what we've missed while we were busy looking away. If Thoreau had a weather station, if John Muir had a spreadsheet, if Rachel Carson had a backyard this meticulous-this is the book they would have written.

Now Available on Amazon

Trends Due to Climate Change is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook. Add it to your shelf not as a trophy, but as a testament. A reminder. A reckoning.

Because the next time you look out your window, you may see the same view.

But after reading this book, you'll never see it the same way again.

About the Author

Frederic Buse is not a scientist by title-but he is by practice. With more than 1,000 pages of handwritten records, he has documented one of the longest-running phenological archives in the Northeast. His passion, patience, and poetic voice have turned an ordinary backyard into an extraordinary climate witness.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a publishing and marketing firm dedicated to powerful stories-especially those that touch hearts, inform minds, and make a lasting impact. We support authors who speak truth with clarity, courage, and grace.